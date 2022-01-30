Man in his 40s dies after being hit by car in Dublin

GARDAÍ IN CLONDALKIN are investigating a road traffic collision in which a man in his 40s died last night.

The collision, which involved a car and a pedestrian, occurred at 11pm yesterday on the R120 in Newcastle, Co Dublin.

The pedestrian, a man aged in his 40s, was seriously injured during the collision. He was taken to Tallaght University Hospital by ambulance, where he later died. No other injuries were reported during the collision.

The R120 (Peamount Road) is currently closed and local diversions are in place. Gardaí remain at the scene this morning, as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conduct a technical examination.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage (including dashcam) are asked to make this available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station 01 666 7600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.