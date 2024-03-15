Man in his 30s dies after being struck by a lorry in Co Donegal

A MAN IN his 30s has died after being struck by a lorry in Co Donegal this morning.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the fatal collision involving a lorry and a pedestrian that happened on the R245 at Magheranan in Letterkenny, Co. Donegal shortly before 6am.

The pedestrian, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been removed to the mortuary in University Hospital Letterkenny where a postmortem will take place in due course.

The lorry driver was uninjured.

The road is currently closed and a technical examination of the scene will be conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators this morning and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling on the R245 at Magheranan in Letterkenny between 5am and 6am this morning are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda station on 074 916 7100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.