Man (40s) dies following two-vehicle road traffic collision in Co Tipperary this afternoon

A MAN IN his 40s has died following a road traffic collision in Co Tipperary this afternoon.

The two-vehicle collision between a van and a car occurred at around 1.20pm on the N24 near Kilsheelan in Co Tipperary.

The driver of the van, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead a short time later.

His body has been removed from the scene to the mortuary at Tipperary University Hospital.

Advertisement

The driver of the car, a woman in her 40s, was seriously injured during the collision and is currently receiving treatment at University Hospital Waterford.

The N24 (Clonmel to Carrick-on-Suir road) is currently closed at Kilsheelan and Garda Forensic Collision Investigators will conduct a technical examination.

Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Clonmel are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who were travelling on the N24 this afternoon between 1.00pm and 1.30pm, and who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, is asked to make this available.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177 640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.