Man dies while helping to build bonfire in Larne

A MAN HAS died after he fell from a bonfire in Larne last night.

The PSNI confirmed this morning that a man in his 30s died in an accident at the Fairway area of Larne.

Inspector Adrian Boyle said is it the PSNI’s understanding that “the man was assisting in the building of the bonfire when this tragic accident occurred”.

He added that “our thoughts and prayers are very much with the family at this time”.

He also confirmed that an investigation has been launched in the man’s death and appealed for any witnesses who were in the area last night, especially after 10.15pm, to come forward.

Alliance Party MLA for East Antrim, Stewart Dickson, posted his condolences to social media, writing: “Sad news from Larne as a young man died after falling from a 11th night bonfire being built in Antiville.

“My deepest sympathy goes to his family and friend and the whole community as it reflects on this tragic death.”

Meanwhile, a social media page belonging to the nearby Craigyhill bonfire said “it is with deepest sympathy the tragedy that happened to a fellow bonfire builder in the Antiville estate in Larne”.

Bonfire builders in Craigyhill are attempting to break the world record this year for the tallest bonfire.

Its post on social media continued: “It is with his family wishes that the Craigyhill bonfire carries on and beats the world record in his memory.”

The social media paged added “our thoughts and prayers are with his immediate family circle”.