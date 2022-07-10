#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 18°C Sunday 10 July 2022
Advertisement

Man dies while helping to build bonfire in Larne

The man, in his 30s, fell from the bonfire.

By Patrick Coleman Sunday 10 Jul 2022, 10:01 AM
1 hour ago 12,237 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5813102
Image: PA
Image: PA

A MAN HAS died after he fell from a bonfire in Larne last night.

The PSNI confirmed this morning that a man in his 30s died in an accident at the Fairway area of Larne.

Inspector Adrian Boyle said is it the PSNI’s understanding that “the man was assisting in the building of the bonfire when this tragic accident occurred”.

He added that “our thoughts and prayers are very much with the family at this time”.

He also confirmed that an investigation has been launched in the man’s death and appealed for any witnesses who were in the area last night, especially after 10.15pm, to come forward.

Alliance Party MLA for East Antrim, Stewart Dickson, posted his condolences to social media, writing: “Sad news from Larne as a young man died after falling from a 11th night bonfire being built in Antiville.

“My deepest sympathy goes to his family and friend and the whole community as it reflects on this tragic death.”

Meanwhile, a social media page belonging to the nearby Craigyhill bonfire said “it is with deepest sympathy the tragedy that happened to a fellow bonfire builder in the Antiville estate in Larne”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Bonfire builders in Craigyhill are attempting to break the world record this year for the tallest bonfire.

Its post on social media continued: “It is with his family wishes that the Craigyhill bonfire carries on and beats the world record in his memory.”

The social media paged added “our thoughts and prayers are with his immediate family circle”.

About the author:

About the author
Patrick Coleman

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie