File photo Niall Carson/PA Images
Kilcock

Man (40s) dies following two-vehicle collision in Co Kildare

Gardaí are appealing to any witnesses of the collision to come forward.
1 hour ago

A MAN HAS died following a two-vehicle collision in Co Kildare last night. 

The incident happened on the M4 westbound at Junction 8, Kilcock shortly after 11pm. 

The driver of one of the vehicles, a man aged in his late 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries have been reported.

The road at the crash site has been closed, and local diversions are in place. Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested to examine the scene.

The local coroner has been notified, and a postmortem examination will be arranged.

Gardaí are appealing to any witnesses of the collision to come forward.

Road users with camera footage, including dash-cam recordings, who were in the vicinity at the time of the incident are urged to provide this footage to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station at 01 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

