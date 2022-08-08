Motorcyclist (37) dies following collision with car in Co Kerry

A MOTORCYCLIST HAS died following a collision with a car in Co Kerry this evening.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the collision, which occurred in the townland of Strands End in Cahersiveen, Co Kerry at around 4.45pm this evening.

The motorcyclist, a 37-year-old man, was fatally injured and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body will be removed from the scene to University Hospital Kerry where a post-mortem will take place at a later date.

The driver and sole occupant of the car, a woman aged in her early 50s, was uninjured and did not require medical attention.

The N70 at Strands End is currently closed in both directions as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conduct a technical examination of the scene.

The road will remain closed overnight and into the morning. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

They are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling in the area and who may have camera (including dash cam) footage to make this available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 667 1160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.