Wednesday 14 April 2021
Man (70s) dies after falling from roof of two-storey property while cleaning

The incident happened at Ballineen near Dunmanway in west Cork.

By Olivia Kelleher Wednesday 14 Apr 2021, 5:04 PM
Image: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Image: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie

A MAN IN his 70s has died after he suffered a fall whilst cleaning the roof of a two storey property at Ballineen near Dunmanway in west Cork.

The accident occurred at around 3pm today when the man was power washing. He fell on to a concrete path incurring chest, neck and head injuries.

The alarm was raised and gardaí, paramedics and the Cork-based Irish Community Rapid Response air ambulance rushed to the scene.

The air ambulance landed in a field behind Ballineen Church.

Efforts were made to revive the man with a local doctor performing CPR. However, all efforts failed and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The State Pathologist’s Office has been informed. A post-mortem examination will be carried out at Cork University Hospital (CUH) tomorrow.

The death is being treated as a tragic accident.

A file will be prepared for the Coroner’s Court.

An inquest will be held at a later date.

