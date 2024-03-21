Man in his 50s dies following single-vehicle collision in Co Cork

A MAN IN his 50s has died following a single-vehicle collision in Co Cork yesterday evening.

Shortly after 7pm yesterday, gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the collision on the on the R607 at Farranamoy, near Kinsale.

The sole occupant and driver of the car, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was removed from the scene to Cork University Hospital, where a post mortem examination is due to take place at a later stage.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with video footage from the area yesterday between 6.30pm and 7.15 pm, including dash-cam, is asked to make this available.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bandon Garda station on 023 885 2200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.