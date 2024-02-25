Man in his 20s dies following single-vehicle collision in Co Cork

A MAN IN his 20s has died following a single vehicle collision in Co Cork.

The collision occurred at around 2.30am this morning in the townland of Rathanker, near Passage West in Co Cork.

The driver of the car, a man in his 20s, was killed in the collision.

Two occupants of the car have been taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment of their injuries, which are understood to be non-life threatening.

The local road in Rathanker remains closed and traffic diversions are in place.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are conducting an examination of the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling on the L2474 road between Rochestown and Monkstown, between 2.00am and 2.45am this morning, are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on at 021 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.