Advertisement
Two others were injured in the collision Alamy Stock Photo
Passage West

Man in his 20s dies following single-vehicle collision in Co Cork

The collision occurred in the early hours of this morning in the townland of Rathanker.
0
4.7k
1 hour ago

A MAN IN his 20s has died following a single vehicle collision in Co Cork.

The collision occurred at around 2.30am this morning in the townland of Rathanker, near Passage West in Co Cork.

The driver of the car, a man in his 20s, was killed in the collision.

Two occupants of the car have been taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment of their injuries, which are understood to be non-life threatening.

The local road in Rathanker remains closed and traffic diversions are in place.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are conducting an examination of the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling on the L2474 road between Rochestown and Monkstown, between 2.00am and 2.45am this morning, are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on at 021 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
@Diarmuid_9
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags