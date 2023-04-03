Advertisement

Monday 3 April 2023
Man in his 30s dies following single vehicle road traffic collision in Co Tyrone
The collision occurred yesterday afternoon at around 3.10pm on the Garvallagh Road area of Fintona.
33 minutes ago

A MAN IN his 30s has died following a single vehicle road traffic collision in Co Tyrone.

The collision, involving a Vauxhall Vivaro van, occurred yesterday afternoon at around 3.10pm on the Garvallagh Road area of Fintona.

The road was closed for a time following the incident but has since re-opened.

A PSNI spokesperson said investigations into the collision are ongoing and police are appealing to anyone who may have information to make contract with them, quoting the reference number 1130 04/04/23.

Police say they are particularly interested in hearing from the driver of a dark coloured Toyota Hilux car who was witnessed driving in the area yesterday afternoon.  

