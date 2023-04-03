Man in his 30s dies following single vehicle road traffic collision in Co Tyrone

A MAN IN his 30s has died following a single vehicle road traffic collision in Co Tyrone.

The collision, involving a Vauxhall Vivaro van, occurred yesterday afternoon at around 3.10pm on the Garvallagh Road area of Fintona.

The road was closed for a time following the incident but has since re-opened.

A PSNI spokesperson said investigations into the collision are ongoing and police are appealing to anyone who may have information to make contract with them, quoting the reference number 1130 04/04/23.

Police say they are particularly interested in hearing from the driver of a dark coloured Toyota Hilux car who was witnessed driving in the area yesterday afternoon.