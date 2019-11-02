Witness appeal as pedestrian (70s) dies after being struck by bus in Co Meath

A PEDESTRIAN IN his 70s has died after being struck by a bus in Co Meath last night.

Shortly after 11pm, gardaí were alerted to the collision on the R135 at Newtown Cross, The Ward near Ashbourne.

The male pedestrian, aged in his 70s, was seriously injured when he was struck by a bus.

He was treated by emergency services personnel, however, he was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The driver of the bus was uninjured in the incident.

The deceased was removed to the mortuary at Navan Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

A report has been sent to the local coroner.

Garda forensic collision investigators have examined the crash site and the road has since reopened to traffic.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them at Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 801 0600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.