Man (20s) dies in Cork city crash

An area near Dublin Pike in Cork.

A MAN IN his 20s has died in a single vehicle accident in the outskirts of Cork city.

The accident occurred shortly after 5.30am today in the Dublin Pike area on the northside of the city.

Emergency services were called to the scene by a passerby. The man, who was the driver

and only occupant of the car, was treated at the scene by paramedics.

The crash site was closed off pending an examination.

The body will be removed to Cork University Hospital (CUH) for a post-mortem examination.

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident or who may have seen the vehicle involved in the time before the crash is asked to contact Gardaí.



