Advertisement
Witness appeal

Man (40s) dead following car crash in Co Kildare

The man was pronounced dead at the scene of the single vehicle crash.
0
1.2k
12 minutes ago

A MAN IN his 40s has died following a single vehicle crash in Halverstown, Kilcullen, Co Kildare. 

The incident took place at approximately 6.15 pm yesterday evening. 

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene, and the man who was driving the jeep was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was removed to the mortuary at Naas General Hospital where a post mortem examination will take place in due course. 

The road is closed to allow for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators to take place, and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. 

Anyone with information in relation to the collision is asked to contact Naas Garda station on 045 88 4300, or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Eimer McAuley
eimermcauley@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags