Man (40s) dead following car crash in Co Kildare

A MAN IN his 40s has died following a single vehicle crash in Halverstown, Kilcullen, Co Kildare.

The incident took place at approximately 6.15 pm yesterday evening.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene, and the man who was driving the jeep was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement

His body was removed to the mortuary at Naas General Hospital where a post mortem examination will take place in due course.

The road is closed to allow for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators to take place, and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information in relation to the collision is asked to contact Naas Garda station on 045 88 4300, or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.