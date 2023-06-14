Advertisement

Wednesday 14 June 2023
# Death in Dundrum
Man dies following incident in Dundrum in Dublin last night
A post-mortem is now to be arranged, a Garda statement said.
51 minutes ago

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances of a man’s death which occurred in the south Dublin suburb of Dundrum at around 11pm last night. 

Gardaí arrived at the scene to find paramedics already at work treating the man – who was in his 50s – for his injuries. He was later pronounced dead. 

A post-mortem is now to be arranged, a Garda statement said. 

“The body of the man remains at the scene this morning. The scene is currently preserved and will later be examined by the Garda Technical Bureau,” the statement read. 

The Gardaí have appealed for anyone with information regarding the incident to contact them at Dundrum Garda Station on 01 666 5600, or to phone the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111. 

Author
David MacRedmond
davidmacredmond@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
