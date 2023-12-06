Man in his 40s dies in house fire in Co Louth

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
A MAN IN his 40s has died following a house fire in Dundalk, Co Louth.
Gardaí and fire services attended to the house fire on the Avenue Road in Dundalk yesterday evening.
The man’s body remained at the scene overnight and a technical examination will take place on the property.
A post mortem examination will be conducted at a later date, which will determine the course of the investigation.
