Wednesday 6 December 2023 Dublin: 8°C
Alamy Stock Photo The incident happened on the Avenue Road in Dundalk
Dundalk

Man in his 40s dies in house fire in Co Louth

The incident happened yesterday evening at a house on the Avenue Road in Dundalk.
0
3.0k
1 hour ago

A MAN IN his 40s has died following a house fire in Dundalk, Co Louth.

Gardaí and fire services attended to the house fire on the Avenue Road in Dundalk yesterday evening.

The man’s body remained at the scene overnight and a technical examination will take place on the property.

A post mortem examination will be conducted at a later date, which will determine the course of the investigation.

