Man dies and one hospitalised following two-van crash in Kildare

A MAN IN his 60s has died in a crash involving two vans in Co Kildare in the early hours of this morning.

The collision took place on the N4 at Moyvalley shortly after 2am.

The man, who was the driver of one of the vans, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been removed to the mortuary at Naas General Hospital.

A man in his 30s, a passenger in the second van, was brought to Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown to be treated for his injuries, which are understood to be non-life threatening.

The road is currently closed to facilitate a technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions have been put in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station 01 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.