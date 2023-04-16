West Cork farmer who died following an accident involving a bull named locally

A FARMER WHO died in an accident involving a bull on a farm near Enniskeane in west Cork on Friday has been named locally as 71-year-old Joseph Shorten.

A file is to prepared for the Coroner’s Court in connection with the death of the pensioner. The Health and Safety Authority are also investigating the tragic incident, which occurred shortly before 4pm on Friday.

Mr Shorten, who was well liked and respected in the local community, had been working in his shed. It is believed that he was attacked by a bull when he went to open a gate. He incurred crush injuries in the incident.

He was found by a vet who had an appointment with him to attend to his bull. The vet raised the alarm. However, the farmer was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was taken to Cork University Hospital where a postmortem was carried out.

Mr Shorten of Castletown Kenneigh and Ardkitt, Enniskeane is survived by his wife Joan, his siblings Mary, Ben and Robert and his nieces and nephews. He is also mourned by his friends and neighbours.

His removal will take place at O’Mahony’s funeral home in Enniskeane on Monday evening from 6.30pm to 7.30pm. His requiem mass will follow at 2pm on Tuesday at St Bartholomew’s Church, Kenneigh with burial in Killowen Cemetery.