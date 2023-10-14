Man dies in collision between tractor and car in Co Louth

A MAN HAS died in a road traffic collision between a tractor and a car in Co Louth, gardaí have said.

The collision occurred at around 2am on the M1 Northbound near Mooremount.

One passenger in the car, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene while two other men from the car (20s and 60s) were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital for treatment.

Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, gardaí said in a statement.

“Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a fatal road traffic collision on the M1 Northbound between Junctions 12 & 14 at Mooremount, Co Louth this morning,” a garda spokesperson said.

“M1 Northbound lanes before Junction 13 are closed. M1 Southbound lanes remain open. Local Diversions are in place.”

A technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators will be conducted, the statement said.

Gardaí in Drogheda are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who were travelling on the M1 between Junctions 12 & 14, during the hours of 1:30am and 2:10am, and who may have camera footage (including dash-cam), are asked to make this available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Drogheda Street Garda Station on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.