Man dies after his car was hit by falling tree in Co Antrim

Source: PA Images

A MAN HAS died after his car was hit by a falling tree in Northern Ireland, amid weather warnings issued in .

The incident happened on the Dublin Road in Co Antrim.

A PSNI spokesman said the road remains closed in both directions and diversions are in place.

It comes as the Met Office issued a warning for strong winds as Storm Arwen arrives in Ireland and the UK.

Met Éireann has issued Status Yellow wind warnings for counties Donegal, Mayo, and Sligo, while the UK Met Office has done the same for all of Northern Ireland.

A weather warning is in place for Northern Ireland throughout Friday and until 6pm on Saturday, with gusts of wind up to 60mph predicted.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning UPDATED ⚠️



Strong winds across Scotland, Northern Ireland and western England



Friday 0900 – 2359



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/yeddl3IcWd — Met Office (@metoffice) November 25, 2021

Ferry sailings from Belfast and Larne ports have been cancelled today, as has the Ballycastle to Rathlin Island ferry.

The Met Office has also upgraded its warning to a rare red alert for parts of Scotland and the north of England – with snow expected in some parts, and cautioning that flying debris leading to injuries or danger to life is likely.

The red alert warns of the potential for damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down.