#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 2°C Friday 26 November 2021
Advertisement

Man dies after his car was hit by falling tree in Co Antrim

The Met Office has issued a rare red alert for parts of Scotland and the north of England.

By Press Association Friday 26 Nov 2021, 7:59 PM
58 minutes ago 3,611 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5613554

2.63961802 Source: PA Images

A MAN HAS died after his car was hit by a falling tree in Northern Ireland, amid weather warnings issued in .

The incident happened on the Dublin Road in Co Antrim.

A PSNI spokesman said the road remains closed in both directions and diversions are in place.

It comes as the Met Office issued a warning for strong winds as Storm Arwen arrives in Ireland and the UK.

Met Éireann has issued Status Yellow wind warnings for counties Donegal, Mayo, and Sligo, while the UK Met Office has done the same for all of Northern Ireland.

A weather warning is in place for Northern Ireland throughout Friday and until 6pm on Saturday, with gusts of wind up to 60mph predicted.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Ferry sailings from Belfast and Larne ports have been cancelled today, as has the Ballycastle to Rathlin Island ferry.

The Met Office has also upgraded its warning to a rare red alert for parts of Scotland and the north of England – with snow expected in some parts, and cautioning that flying debris leading to injuries or danger to life is likely.

The red alert warns of the potential for damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie