Man who drowned in the River Lee named locally as Bernard Geasley

A MAN WHO drowned in the River Lee has been named locally as Bernard Geasley.

The 38-year-old man from Innishmore was fishing with his friends in the Regional Park in Ballincollig when he got into difficulty in the water at around 8pm yesterday.

The alarm was raised and a search of the waters was carried out.

Gardaí, Cork Fire Brigade and Cork river rescue units assisted in the operation; divers also used sonar scanners as part of the search.

Shortly after 1am today, the body of Bernard Geasley was recovered from the water by Mallow Search and Rescue.

His body was transferred to Cork University Hospital where a postmortem examination will take place. An inquest will follow at a later date in Cork Coroner’s Court.

Irish Water Safety (IWS) has issued a warning for people to exercise care near lakes, rivers, streams and sea areas over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

Over 100 people drowned in Ireland last year, and 30 children aged 14 and under have drowned over the last 10 years. The IWS said that parents should provide constant uninterrupted supervision if playing near water.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The IWS also issued a warning about alcohol consumption and the use of inflatable toys.

“Never use inflatable toys in open water as they can be quickly swept out to sea by offshore winds and currents. Alcohol should also be avoided before or during any aquatic activity. Alcohol is a factor in an average of three of every ten drownings,” it said.