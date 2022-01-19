Man (30s) due in court in Tullamore charged with the murder of Ashling Murphy

A MAN IS due to appear in court this evening charged with the murder of Ashling Murphy.

The man in his 30s will appear before a special sitting of the Tullamore District Court at 8.15pm.

Ashling, a 23-year-old primary school teacher, was attacked along the canal bank way in Cappincur, to the east of the Co Offaly town, on Wednesday 12 January. She was laid to rest after a requiem mass yesterday.

A second man, also aged in his 30s, who was arrested today by investigating gardaí has been released without charge.

Advertisement

A file will be prepared for the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.