#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 4°C Wednesday 19 January 2022
Advertisement

Man (30s) due in court in Tullamore charged with the murder of Ashling Murphy

A second man arrested by investigating gardaí has been released without charge.

By Jane Moore Wednesday 19 Jan 2022, 7:30 PM
38 minutes ago 55,049 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5658891
Image: Shutterstock/Dirk Hudson
Image: Shutterstock/Dirk Hudson

A MAN IS due to appear in court this evening charged with the murder of Ashling Murphy. 

The man in his 30s will appear before a special sitting of the Tullamore District Court at 8.15pm. 

Ashling, a 23-year-old primary school teacher, was attacked along the canal bank way in Cappincur, to the east of the Co Offaly town, on Wednesday 12 January. She was laid to rest after a requiem mass yesterday.

A second man, also aged in his 30s, who was arrested today by investigating gardaí has been released without charge.

A file will be prepared for the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie