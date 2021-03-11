#Open journalism No news is bad news

Man due in court over seizure of cannabis worth €1.8 million

By Cónal Thomas Thursday 11 Mar 2021, 2:02 PM
Image: Revenue
Image: Revenue

A MAN ARRESTED in connection with a cannabis seizure with an estimated value of €1.8 million at Ringaskiddy Ferry Terminal in Cork earlier this week is to appear in court this afternoon. 

The drugs were found deeply hidden in the panels of a van by Revenue officers on Tuesday.  

Officers stopped and searched a Polish-registered van which had arrived into the port from Roscoff in France.

37 packages of herbal cannabis were found concealed inside. The driver of the van, a man in his 20s, was arrested by gardaí.

He is due to before Cork District Court at 2pm this afternoon charged in relation to the seizure.

Revenue said the seizure is part of ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs. 

