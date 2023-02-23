Man due in court over seizure of over €480,000 worth of drugs

A MAN has been charged in relation to the seizure of over €480,000 worth of drugs.

As part of Operation Tara, gardaí attached to the Dublin Metropolitan Region (north central) Division stopped and searched a vehicle on Mayor Street Lower on Tuesday afternoon.

During the course of this search, cannabis with an estimated street value of €20,000 and €6,500 in cash was seized.

One man, aged in his late 20s, was arrested at the scene and taken to Store Street Garda Station where he was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

A number of follow-up searches subsequently took place in Co Meath and north Dublin since Tuesday.

During the course of these searches, cannabis, cocaine and ketamine with an estimated street value of €460,000 and drug paraphernalia were also seized.

The drugs are now subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland.

The arrested man has been charged in relation to these seizures. He is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this afternoon.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.