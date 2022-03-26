#Open journalism No news is bad news

27-year-old man fatally stabbed overnight at house in Co Cork

Gardaí have arrested a 42-year-old man, while another man (75) is in serious condition in hospital.

By Olivia Kelleher Saturday 26 Mar 2022, 9:29 AM
A MAN IN his twenties was fatally stabbed in the early hours of the morning at a house in Carrigaline, Co Cork.

Gardaí have arrested a 42-year-old man, who is currently detained at Gurranabraher Garda Station.

The 27-year-old man died after sustaining an apparent stab wound to his chest at a property in the Seaview Avenue of the town.

The emergency services were called at about 3.30am and efforts were made to assist the man. However, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is understood that a man in his seventies also incurred stab wounds and is being treated in hospital.

The property has been sealed off and a forensic examination will be carried out later today by officers from the Garda Technical Bureau.

The office of the State Pathologist has been contacted. A post mortem examination will be conducted later today at Cork University Hospital (CUH).

Gardaí arrested a man in his forties in relation to the death.

He is being detained at Gurranabraher Garda Station in the northside of Cork city under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The 75-year-old injured in the incident sustained non life-threatening wounds and gardai hope to interview him later today. He is being treated at CUH.  

Gardaí will conduct door-to-door inquiries in the area in a bid to establish the last known movements of the deceased.

They are appealing to members of the public who may have noticed suspicious activity in the hours leading up to the death to contact them.

Gardaí will also seek access to area CCTV security camera footage as they continue their investigation.

Anyone with information on the case should contact gardai in Togher on 021 4947120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

