Man arrested after fellow inmate found strangled to death in Cloverhill Prison

A MAN HAS been arrested after a fellow inmate was found strangled to death in Cloverhill Prison in Dublin yesterday.

A man in his 50s was arrested at the prison this morning on suspicion of murder.

He is currently being detained at Clondalkin Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The victim was Mark Lawlor, who was aged in his late 30s.

It’s understood that other prisoners raised the alarm after hearing an altercation around midnight yesterday.

Prison guards tried to revive Lawlor but were unsuccessful.

Gardaí and emergency services were called by prison authorities following the incident.

Gardaí have launched a murder investigation and said they are following a definite line of enquiry.

A post-mortem examination was completed by State Pathologist Doctor Margaret Bolster yesterday afternoon. The results will not be released for operational reasons.