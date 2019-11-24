This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man arrested after fellow inmate found strangled to death in Cloverhill Prison

A man in his 50s has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

By Órla Ryan Sunday 24 Nov 2019, 11:20 AM
45 minutes ago
File photo of Cloverhill Prison
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

A MAN HAS been arrested after a fellow inmate was found strangled to death in Cloverhill Prison in Dublin yesterday.

A man in his 50s was arrested at the prison this morning on suspicion of murder.

He is currently being detained at Clondalkin Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The victim was Mark Lawlor, who was aged in his late 30s.

It’s understood that other prisoners raised the alarm after hearing an altercation around midnight yesterday.

Prison guards tried to revive Lawlor but were unsuccessful.

Gardaí and emergency services were called by prison authorities following the incident.

Gardaí have launched a murder investigation and said they are following a definite line of enquiry.

A post-mortem examination was completed by State Pathologist Doctor Margaret Bolster yesterday afternoon. The results will not be released for operational reasons.

