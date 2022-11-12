Man held at knifepoint during armed robbery in Cork

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
A MAN WAS held at knifepoint yesterday during an armed robbery in Cork.
Gardaí in Anglesea Street Garda station attended to the incident at around 1:50 pm yesterday afternoon
A man entered a business premises on the South Douglas Road armed with a knife and demanded money.
He held a male customer at knifepoint and threatened the staff.
He left the scene with a substantial sum of money and no persons were physically injured.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the vicinity of South Douglas Road yesterday between 1:30 pm and 2:30 pm to come forward to them.
Anyone with information or camera footage is asked to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station at (021) 452 2000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
