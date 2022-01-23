#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Sunday 23 January 2022
Advertisement

Man seriously injured after being hit by car in Dublin

Shortly before 1.30am, gardaí and units from Dublin Fire Brigade attended the scene of the collision in Dublin 12.

By Órla Ryan Sunday 23 Jan 2022, 8:23 AM
59 minutes ago 11,131 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5662326
File photo of a garda car
Image: Shutterstock/Damien Storan
File photo of a garda car
File photo of a garda car
Image: Shutterstock/Damien Storan

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN are appealing for witnesses following a serious injury road traffic collision early this morning.

Shortly before 1.30am, gardaí and units from Dublin Fire Brigade attended the scene of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian on Drimnagh Road, Dublin 12.

The pedestrian, a man in his 40s, was treated at the scene for serious injuries. He is currently in Beaumont Hospital where his condition is understood to be serious. The driver and sole occupant of the car was not injured.

The road at the crash site is currently closed to allow for a technical examination to be carried out by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Local traffic diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and have asked any road users with video footage from the location at the time of the collision to make it available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Sundrive Road Garda Station on 01 666 6600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie