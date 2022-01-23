Man seriously injured after being hit by car in Dublin

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN are appealing for witnesses following a serious injury road traffic collision early this morning.

Shortly before 1.30am, gardaí and units from Dublin Fire Brigade attended the scene of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian on Drimnagh Road, Dublin 12.

The pedestrian, a man in his 40s, was treated at the scene for serious injuries. He is currently in Beaumont Hospital where his condition is understood to be serious. The driver and sole occupant of the car was not injured.

The road at the crash site is currently closed to allow for a technical examination to be carried out by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Local traffic diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and have asked any road users with video footage from the location at the time of the collision to make it available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Sundrive Road Garda Station on 01 666 6600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.