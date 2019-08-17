This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 17 August, 2019
Man in his 50s dies after being hit by pole that was struck by a car in Clonmel

The car driver, a woman in her early 70s, struck a pole on the street, which then hit a male pedestrian.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Saturday 17 Aug 2019, 9:31 AM
45 minutes ago 5,257 Views 3 Comments
Image: Google Streetview
Image: Google Streetview

A MAN HAS died after an incident in which a car struck a pole in Co Tipperary.

Gardaí in Clonmel, Co Tipperary are investigating a fatal road traffic collision which occurred at Gladstone Street, Clonmel at approximately 3pm, yesterday afternoon.

The car driver, a woman in her early 70s, struck a pole on the street, which then hit a male pedestrian aged in his early 50s.

The injured man was removed from the scene and taken to the South Tipperary Hospital. He passed away in the early hours of this morning.

The Garda Collision Investigators have concluded their investigations at scene, and the road has now reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to any persons who may have witnessed the collision or who can assist them to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 617 7640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

