Man hospitalised in North after being shot and sustaining head injury in assault by masked men

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland are appealing for witnesses following an incident in which a man sustained a head injury and gunshot wounds after being assaulted by masked men.

A number of masked men entered a flat in the Main Street area of Bushmills, Co Antrim at around 11.50pm yesterday.

Armed with a baseball bat, they assaulted a man, aged in his 40s, who was in the property.

The man sustained head injuries. He is also believed to have sustained gunshot wounds to both his right knee and right hand.

He was taken to hospital for his injuries.

The PSNI has said its enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the incident.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 2105 02/08/23,” Detective Inspector Lavery said.

People can also submit a report through the PSNI’s website.