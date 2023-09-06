Man hospitalised with 'serious injuries' following assault in Dublin

A MAN IN his early 30s was hospitalised with serious injuries following an assault in Dublin on Monday evening.

Gardaí in Clondalkin are investigating the incident, which a garda spokesperson described as a “serious assault”.

It occurred on Monday at around 7.30pm near the Cherrywood entrance to Corkagh Park, Clondalkin, Dublin 22.

The victim was taken to Tallaght University Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

A garda spokesperson said they are aware that a number of individuals came to the assistance of the injured man and a particular appeal is being made to these people.

The spokesperson added that investigations are ongoing.

Anyone who was travelling in the area of Corkagh Park, Clondalkin, on Monday between 7pm and 8pm, and has video camera footage, including dash-cam, is asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Those with information are asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.