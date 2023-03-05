Man in his 20s in 'critical but stable' condition after 'serious assault' in Dublin last night

A MAN IN his 20s is in a “critical but stable” condition following a serious assault in Dublin this morning.

Emergency Services were alerted shortly after 1:30am of a man being seriously injured following an incident involving a number of males on Anne Street South, Dublin 2.

The injured man was removed from the scene to St James’s Hospital by ambulance and has since been transferred to Beaumont Hospital.

His condition is understood to be critical but stable.

The scene is currently preserved for examination and local enquires are ongoing.

Gardaí at Pearse Street are appealing for witnesses to this incident to come forward.

They are particularly appealing to those with video footage from the Anne Street South area at the time of the incident to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 666 9000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.