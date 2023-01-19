Advertisement

Thursday 19 January 2023
Google Street View The Old Bray Road in Cabinteely (file photo)
# Cabinteely
Man in his 80s dies following single-vehicle collision in south Dublin
1 hour ago

A MAN IN his 80s has died following a single-vehicle collision in Co Dublin yesterday morning.

The collision occurred at around 10.20am yesterday on the Old Bray Road in Cabinteely, Co. Dublin.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene but the driver of the car was fatally injured when his car collided with a wall.

The driver, a man aged in his 80s, was later pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was removed to the mortuary at St Columcille’s Hospital and a post-mortem will take place in due course.

The scene was also examined by Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

They are also appealing to any road users who were travelling in the area at the time and have camera footage (including dash cam) to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cabinteely Garda Station on 01 666 5400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Diarmuid Pepper
