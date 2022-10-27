Man jailed for a minimum of 13 years for the murder of 11-month-old baby boy

A MAN CONVICTED of murdering his girlfriend’s 11-month-old baby in Co Armagh will serve a minimum of 13 years in prison.

At Newry Crown Court today, 34 year old Sharyar Ali was sentenced for the “appalling” murder of baby Hunter McGleenon on 26 November, 2019, in Keady, Co Armagh.

Ali, a Pakistani national who had an address at Westenra Terrace in Monaghan, was looking after Hunter McGleenon while his mother was with her terminally ill grandmother.

A pathologist’s report said the boy’s fatal head injury was not accidental and the court found that he died from injuries inflicted by Ali.

Speaking after the sentencing, PSNI Detective Inspector Mark Gibson said: “Ali, who was in a relationship with Hunter’s mother, had been entrusted to look after the baby while she went to visit a sick relative.

“It was then that he inflicted serious injuries. He originally claimed the little one had sustained head injuries from a fall, but he subsequently admitted to murder.”

Ali had been looking after the baby at a property in Keady.

CCTV footage captured Ali driving from Keady to a casino in Castleblaney, Co Monaghan, on the night of the incident.

He remained in the casino for almost two and a half hours, leaving baby Hunter outside in the car alone.

It was later on the same night, having returned to the house in Keady, that Hunter was killed by the “very person who should have been caring for and protecting him”.

Ali initially told police Hunter had slept all night, had fallen off a sofa onto a concrete floor and he had given him CPR and a cold shower to try to revive him.

Detective Inspector Gibson said it had been an “extremely distressing case” and he added that he was “grateful to my officers for their dedication and sensitivity”.

He acknowledged that he “family’s deep sorrow doesn’t end today – it will last a lifetime”.

Coleen McGleenon, Hunter’s Aunt, said: “No amount of time will make up for what our family have lost – not being able to see baby Hunter take his first steps, say his first words, celebrate his first birthday, or grow and develop in life.

“We have been robbed of life’s precious gift. That monster has taken everything from us. We love and miss you Hunter, more than any words could say.”

A candlelight vigil for baby Hunter will be held at 7pm on 26 November outside the Tommy Makem Centre in Keady, and Hunter’s family says “anyone who wishes to pay their respects are welcome to come”.