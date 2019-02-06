This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 6 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Uber driver gets life sentence after killing six people in US shooting spree

Jason Dalton admitted shooting eight people in three locations in between picking up passengers for Uber.

By Associated Press Wednesday 6 Feb 2019, 10:11 PM
1 hour ago 3,949 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4480854
Jason Dalton
Image: Joel Bissell/MLive.com via AP
Jason Dalton
Jason Dalton
Image: Joel Bissell/MLive.com via AP

AN UBER DRIVER who fatally shot six strangers in southwestern Michigan, US has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole.

Some loved ones of those he killed said they believe he’ll face a greater, more permanent punishment.

“Someday when you die and you face God, he will make the ultimate judgment for what you’ve done,” Laurie Smith, who lost her husband and son in the February 2016 rampage, told Jason Dalton during the sentencing hearing.

“All I can say is, I do not want to be you — not now and not then.”

Dalton (48) pleaded guilty to murder and attempted murder last month, just as jury selection was about to begin in his trial. Michigan has no death penalty, so he was guaranteed to receive the mandatory life sentence at yesterday’s hearing in a Kalamazoo County court.

Dalton admitted shooting eight people in three locations in between picking up passengers for Uber.

‘Devil figure’

After his arrest, police quoted Dalton as saying a “devil figure” on Uber’s app was controlling him on the day of the shootings.

Four women were killed in the parking lot of a Cracker Barrel restaurant – Barbara Hawthorne, Dorothy ‘Judy’ Brown, Mary Lou Nye and her sister-in-law, Mary Jo Nye.

Rich Smith and his 17-year-old son, Tyler Smith, were fatally shot while looking at a pickup truck in a dealer’s lot.

Kalamazoo Shootings Jason Dalton stands in front of Judge Alexander C Lipsey as he is sentenced to life in prison Source: Joel Bissell/MLive.com via AP

“Living without (them) is impossible,” said Emily Lemmer, the daughter of Rich Smith and sister of Tyler Smith, who months after their deaths carried their ashes in a box as she walked alone down the aisle at her wedding.

Lemmer, who spoke during the hearing, said she’s afraid she will “lose more people that I love,” and she “can’t understand” why Dalton went on a deadly rampage.

She then warned Dalton — sitting nearby with his hands clasped across his stomach — with words similar to those of her mother.

“I would not want to be you, ever, but especially when you meet our maker,” she said.

Abigail Kopf, who was 14 at the time, was shot in the head during the restaurant shooting and survived. Tiana Carruthers was shot and wounded in a residential area.

“I see pain in your hatred,” Carruthers said to Dalton during the hearing, as she tried to get him to look at her. “… I hate myself for hating you.”

Kalamazoo Shootings Kalamazoo County Prosecutor, Jeff Getting, whispers in the ear of Tiana Carruthers as she addresses Jason Dalton Source: Joel Bissell/MLive.com via AP

Dalton was deemed competent to stand trial and had dropped an insanity defence just before his trial was scheduled to start. He hasn’t explained why he randomly shot eight people.

The father of two had worked as an insurance adjuster and had no criminal record before the shootings.

Prosecutor Jeff Getting has said the question of a motive “haunts us”. He estimated today that Dalton could live another 25 to 30 years, amounting to thousands of days.

“Ten thousand days (in prison) doesn’t come close to what you deserve,” Getting said.

“I wish somehow it could be more. You deserve more.”

A gun shop owner said Dalton bought a jacket with an inside pocket designed to hold a gun just hours before the rampage. Shop owner Jon Southwick recalled Dalton “laughing and joking,” and giving a “one-armed hug” to the manager before making the purchase.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Search for missing Robert Murray stood down following discovery of body
    76,745  22
    2
    		'Explosion in social welfare sanctions': SF and FF team up to slam government's JobPath scheme
    59,627  99
    3
    		Intimate photographs and personal details of young Irish women posted online without consent
    56,308  25
    Fora
    1
    		'When my colleagues at a previous company were laid off, I felt as if I'd failed the team'
    304  0
    2
    		EirGrid wants a cybersecurity team to poke holes in its systems to prevent hackers getting in
    210  0
    3
    		UK shared office outfit Us&Co has come to Ireland to capitalise on Brexit refugees
    80  0
    The42
    1
    		'It was 100% my fault' - Earls keen to bounce back from England error
    45,736  40
    2
    		Henshaw set for centre return as O'Brien and Kearney come in for Ireland
    29,541  107
    3
    		GAA gate receipts dropped by 14% and attendances fell by 18% last year
    15,877  58
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Bradley Cooper has admitted he feels genuinely embarrassed over his Oscar snub
    7,247  2
    2
    		Dear Fifi: I'm still a virgin, how can I get it over with?
    4,766  2
    3
    		If you couldn't get enough of the Ten Year Challenge, the photo_time_traveling Insta is for you
    3,992  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Man arrested over Strokestown eviction incident released without charge
    Man arrested over Strokestown eviction incident released without charge
    Witness 'almost certain' they saw 'Mr Moonlight' van on day it was found, court hears
    Retired surgeon accused of groping boys says it's 'unfair' to put alleged events to him at this stage in his life
    HEALTH
    'We're absolutely wrecked, we're afraid we'll make a mistake': Psychiatric nurses will have to work through night again
    'We're absolutely wrecked, we're afraid we'll make a mistake': Psychiatric nurses will have to work through night again
    Ambulance staff announce three more days of strike action
    'Slow drive' Dublin protest as young GPs say 'they will not stay in the country' under current contract
    GARDAí
    Garda rescues couple and baby from overturned car just before it catches fire
    Garda rescues couple and baby from overturned car just before it catches fire
    Appeal to find girl who has been missing since Friday
    Missing 16-year-old girl found safe and well
    COURT
    Company fined €500,000 after fatal accident at Mayo quarry
    Company fined €500,000 after fatal accident at Mayo quarry
    HSE initiates legal proceedings over 'fake' MyOptions unplanned pregnancy website
    Murder accused knew of tank where deceased man's body was found, court hears

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie