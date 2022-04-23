#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Saturday 23 April 2022
Advertisement

Appeal for 21-year-old man missing from Finglas

Craig Gifford is missing from his home in Finglas since Wednesday at around 2.30pm.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Saturday 23 Apr 2022, 9:52 AM
38 minutes ago 3,054 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5745662

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of a man missing from Dublin for almost three days.

21-year-old Craig Gifford is missing from his home in Finglas since Wednesday afternoon at around 2.30pm.

Craig is described as being 5ft 9in tall, of slim build, with short brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen he was wearing blue track suit and a blue jumper with black runners.

Gardaí and Craig’s family are concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone with any information on Craig’s whereabouts are asked to contact Finglas Garda Station 01 666 7500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie