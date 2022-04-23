Appeal for 21-year-old man missing from Finglas

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of a man missing from Dublin for almost three days.

21-year-old Craig Gifford is missing from his home in Finglas since Wednesday afternoon at around 2.30pm.

Craig is described as being 5ft 9in tall, of slim build, with short brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen he was wearing blue track suit and a blue jumper with black runners.

Gardaí and Craig’s family are concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone with any information on Craig’s whereabouts are asked to contact Finglas Garda Station 01 666 7500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.