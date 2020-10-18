Gardaí appeal for help in tracing man missing from Cabra

AN GARDA SÍOCHÁNA is currently seeking to locate a man who has been missing from Cabra, Dublin 7 since Friday night.

Stephen Murphy, 43, has been missing since approximately 9.15pm on Friday from the Cabra area.

Gardaí are appealing for help from the public in tracing Murphy.

Murphy was last seen wearing green Diesel tracksuit bottoms, a green and orange jacket, and grey Adidas runners with blue stripes.

He is described as being 5’ 8” in height, with a slim build, green eyes and short, greying hair.

He is known to frequent Finglas, Cabra and the Dublin 1 area.

Gardaí are asking anyone with information to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 666 8600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.