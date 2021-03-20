Man, 21, missing from Portlaoise since yesterday

A MAN HAS been missing from Portlaoise since yesterday morning.

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing Martin Cermak, 21, who is missing from the Esker Hills area of Portlaoise.

He is described as being 5’8” with a broad build and short black hair and is believed to be wearing white runners, an orange jumper and black tracksuit botttoms.

Gardaí are asking anyone with any information to contact Portlaoise Garda station on 057 867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.