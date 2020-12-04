Man (58) missing from Stillorgan since yesterday

GARDAÍ HAVE ASKED the public for assistance in locating a man who has been missing from Dublin since yesterday.

Justin Kennedy, 58, was last seen on Stillorgan Road around 10.30am yesterday morning.

He is described as being 5′ 8” in height and is bald with a slim build.

It is not known what type of clothes he was wearing when he was last seen.

The man’s family and gardaí concerned for his safety.

Gardaí are encouraging anyone with information to contact Blackrock Garda Station on 01 666 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.