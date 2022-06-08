#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Wednesday 8 June 2022
Advertisement

Pedestrian (70s) critical after being hit by truck in Galway

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

By Céimin Burke Wednesday 8 Jun 2022, 3:17 PM
1 hour ago 4,348 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5785661
Gardaí were called to the scene at around 10am today.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Gardaí were called to the scene at around 10am today.
Gardaí were called to the scene at around 10am today.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

A MAN IN his 70s is in a critical condition in hospital after being hit by a person driving a truck while walking in Galway city today.

The incident took place in the Prospect Hill area of Galway at around 10am this morning.

Gardaí attended the scene and the pedestrian was rushed to University Hospital Galway, where he is receiving treatment for life-threatening injuries. 

The road is currently closed at the site of the crash to facilitate an examination by Garda forensic collision investigators.

Traffic diversions have been put in place to manage the flow of vehicles in the busy area.  

Gardaí in Galway are appealing for witnesses to come forward and to those with camera footage (including dash-cam) to make it available to them.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Anyone with information is asked to contact Galway Street Garda Station on 091 538 000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie