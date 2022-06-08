Pedestrian (70s) critical after being hit by truck in Galway

Gardaí were called to the scene at around 10am today.

A MAN IN his 70s is in a critical condition in hospital after being hit by a person driving a truck while walking in Galway city today.

The incident took place in the Prospect Hill area of Galway at around 10am this morning.

Gardaí attended the scene and the pedestrian was rushed to University Hospital Galway, where he is receiving treatment for life-threatening injuries.

The road is currently closed at the site of the crash to facilitate an examination by Garda forensic collision investigators.

Traffic diversions have been put in place to manage the flow of vehicles in the busy area.

Gardaí in Galway are appealing for witnesses to come forward and to those with camera footage (including dash-cam) to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Galway Street Garda Station on 091 538 000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.