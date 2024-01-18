Man released after arrest in connection with discovery of 14 people at Rosslare Port

A MAN WHO was arrested by gardaí yesterday in connection with the discovery of 14 people inside a shipping container at Rosslare Harbour last week has been released without charge.

Gardaí said a file will be prepared for the director of public prosecutions while investigations into the incident continue.

The group of were found in a refrigerated trailer at Rosslare Europort in Co Wexford at 3am on 8 January.

Nine men, three women and two girls were discovered inside the vehicle.

UK authorities were alerted after a 999 call was made from inside the trailer, which was subsequently passed on to gardaí.

All 14 were assessed by medical personnel and deemed to be in good health.

Gardaí attached to Wexford Garda Station, supported by the Garda National Immigration Bureau, are investigating all of the circumstances.

A garda spokesperson said last week they are “liaising closely with international counterparts through Europol in The Hague” and that the ship’s crew are assisting with enquiries.

Justice minister Helen McEntee denounced the discovery and said she was “extremely concerned” to learn of the event. She thanked emergency services for their response.