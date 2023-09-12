Man rescued from foot of Howth cliffs after falling and being stranded for almost 24 hours

THE VOLUNTEER LIFEBOAT crew of Howth RNLI launched both of their lifeboats yesterday evening to aid a man who had been spotted in distress at the foot of the Howth cliffs in Dublin.

The man, who said he had fallen off the cliff while out walking on Sunday evening, was found on the rocks just above the waterline, not far from the Baily Lighthouse. He was unable to move due to his injuries.

An inshore lifeboat was dispatched at around 4:30pm yesterday. The Howth Coast Guard unit and Dublin Fire Brigade were also tasked to the incident.

“Once on scene, two of the lifeboat crew were put ashore and located the man who was visibly wet, cold and unable to move due to injuries. The man was conscious and able to communicate with the crew,” an RNLI spokesperson said in a statement.

“He told the crew he had fallen while out walking on Sunday evening. He was unable to call for help and had spent all of Sunday night and Monday on the cliff very close to the high water point.”

After an advanced paramedic from Dublin Fire Brigade had assessed the man’s injuries, it was decided to take him by sea to an ambulance.

Another lifeboat, the all-weather lifeboat, launched within minutes with five crew onboard.

“Due to a potential injury, it was decided to launch the Howth all-weather lifeboat to perform the extraction,” the spokesperson said.

At the base of the cliffs, the inshore lifeboat held its position while the two crew members, assisted by a member of the Coast Guard unit and the advanced paramedic, brought the casualty on board using a stretcher.

The inshore lifeboat made its way to the all-weather lifeboat which was standing by. The casualty and the advanced paramedic were transferred across.

The all-weather lifeboat proceeded to Howth Lifeboat Station where the man was transferred into the care of an ambulance crew.

Speaking following the incident, Howth RNLI lifeboat crew member Fin Goggin said:

‘Thankfully this incident had a very positive outcome which could have been much worse if the person had not been spotted in the remote location where they were.

“Although he had a mobile phone, there was no signal in the location he had fallen to on the base of the cliff. If he had fallen any further he could have ended up in the water.

“He was very cold and wet having been exposed to the elements for close to 24 hours,” Goggin said.

“Once we got there, we worked quickly with the advanced paramedic and the Coast Guard crew member to get the casualty safely out of there and into the care of an ambulance.

“These types of rescues from rocks and cliffs form part of our regular training to ensure that when the pager goes off we can get there and back safely.

“We wish the man well with his recovery after a very difficult ordeal.”