This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Saturday 31 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man shot in leg in paramilitary-style assault involving 3 masked men in Derry home

Police are calling on anyone with information in relation to the attack to come forward.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 31 Aug 2019, 11:08 AM
18 minutes ago 648 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4790352
Mimosa Court, Derry
Image: Google Street View
Mimosa Court, Derry
Mimosa Court, Derry
Image: Google Street View

POLICE ARE APPEALING for information after a man in his 20s was reportedly shot during a paramilitary-style attack in Derry last night. 

The PSNI received a report shortly before 11pm that at around 10.50pm three masked men entered a house in Mimosa Court in Gobnascale. 

One of the men was armed with a hammer, while a second, armed with a handgun, shot the 25-year-old victim in the leg, according to police. 

The gunman attempted to fire a number of subsequent shots, but it was reported that the gun jammed and the suspect fled. 

A woman who was in the house at the time was unharmed. There was no one else in the house. 

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment of the injury to his leg, which is not believed to be life threatening. 

The gunman is described as being approximately 5’4″ in height, while the suspect wielding the hammer is described as being taller.

Both suspects spoke with what has been described as local accents. All three men wore balaclavas.

“This was a savage and brutal attack on a young man in his home, carried out by faceless cowards,” Detective Inspector Peter McKenna said. 

Nothing gives these people the right to violate the human rights of others, and their actions should be condemned by all.
Those who are involved in paramilitary-style attacks do not represent the interests of any community, nor do they contribute anything to it. They do it to try and exert influence or gain control in communities. 

This attack comes after two teenage boys were reportedly attacked by a group of masked men in a field in Derry on Thursday night.

“I am aware of community concern following last night’s shooting as this is the third paramilitary-style attack in the city within a 48-hour period,” McKenna said.

“Our investigations into each of these attacks are at an early stage and we are following a number of lines of enquiry, however, at this stage we don’t believe the three attacks are linked,” he said. 

McKenna has called on anyone who has information in relation to the attacks to come forward. 

“Think about your own brother or sister, or son or daughter, would you want them becoming a victim of this kind of attack? If you don’t – if you want to stop this sort of behaviour – we need information,” he said. 

Police are appealing to anyone who was in the Mimosa Court area last night and saw three men acting suspiciously, or who has information which could assist the investigation, to call detectives at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference number 2164 of 30/08/19. 

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to UK Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie