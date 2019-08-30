Teenage boys 'attacked with crowbar' in paramilitary-style assault in Derry field

TWO TEENAGE BOYS were reportedly attacked by a group of masked men in a field in Derry last night.

A 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital with leg injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

It was later reported to police that a 16-year-old boy was also taken to hospital after being injured in the attack.

The PSNI is investigating the incident, which occurred in the Iniscarn Road area, and has appealed for information.

Detective Inspector Michael Winters said: “At around 11pm, it was reported that a 17-year-old male was taken to hospital following an assault in a field in the area by a group of masked males … It is believed that a crowbar was used during the incident.”

Winters said that shortly before 12.20am today, it was reported that a 16-year-old boy sustained leg injuries at the same incident. This boy was also treated at hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident,” Winters added.

Nothing gives these people the right to violate the human rights of people and their actions should be condemned by all. Those who are involved in paramilitary-style attacks do not represent the interests of any community nor contribute anything to it. They do it to try and exert influence or gain control in communities.

Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the Iniscarn Road area between 10pm and 11pm last night has been asked to contact detectives at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference number 2247 29/08/19. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.