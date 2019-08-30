This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Friday 30 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Teenage boys 'attacked with crowbar' in paramilitary-style assault in Derry field

A group of masked men carried out the attack, police said.

By Órla Ryan Friday 30 Aug 2019, 9:56 PM
7 minutes ago 486 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4790079
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Robert Kneschke
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Robert Kneschke

TWO TEENAGE BOYS were reportedly attacked by a group of masked men in a field in Derry last night.

A 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital with leg injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

It was later reported to police that a 16-year-old boy was also taken to hospital after being injured in the attack. 

The PSNI is investigating the incident, which occurred in the Iniscarn Road area, and has appealed for information.

Detective Inspector Michael Winters said: “At around 11pm, it was reported that a 17-year-old male was taken to hospital following an assault in a field in the area by a group of masked males … It is believed that a crowbar was used during the incident.”

Winters said that shortly before 12.20am today, it was reported that a 16-year-old boy sustained leg injuries at the same incident. This boy was also treated at hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident,” Winters added.

Nothing gives these people the right to violate the human rights of people and their actions should be condemned by all. Those who are involved in paramilitary-style attacks do not represent the interests of any community nor contribute anything to it. They do it to try and exert influence or gain control in communities.

Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the Iniscarn Road area between 10pm and 11pm last night has been asked to contact detectives at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference number 2247 29/08/19. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie