Man who admitted to killing partner and her children in house fire sentenced to 29 years

A MAN WHO admitted killing four members of the same family in a house fire in Derrylin, Co Fermanagh has been sentenced at Belfast Crown Court to 29 years in prison.

Daniel Sebastian Allen, 33, whose address was given in court as HMP Maghaberry, previously pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of his partner Denise Gossett and the murder of her daughter Sabrina Gossett, 19, son Roman Gossett, 16, and Sabrina Gossett’s 15-month-old daughter Morgana Quinn on 27 February 2018.

Relating to the death of 45-year-old Denise Gossett, Allen admitted manslaughter by reason of suicide pact. He also admitted arson with intent to endanger life.

Justice O’Hara said Allen will serve 29 years in prison before he can be considered for release, which taking into account time already served, will be in 2047.