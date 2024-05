A MAN WHOSE fingerprints cross checked for 27 different names across the UK and Europe has been remanded in custody for two weeks.

Cork District Court heard that the 29 year old accused, who gave the name Yousoof Angelina, allegedly stole an electric bicycle and cycled away from Monkstown in Co Cork with bottles of champagne and Prosecco.

Gardaí are liaising with Interpol as they attempt to establish the identity of the man.

Garda sergeant Gearóid Davis told Judge Mary Dorgan that the Director of Public Prosecutions had deemed it a suitable case to be dealt with at district court level.

However, Judge Dorgan today (May 21) today said she was not making a decision on jurisdiction until the man gave an indication as to his true identity.

“I will deal with it (the decision on jurisdiction for the case) when he tells us who he is,” Judge Dorgan stated.

The man appeared in court via video link. Defence solicitor Eddie Burke said he would be visiting the accused man in Cork Prison later this evening and would discuss the case with him.

Judge Dorgan remanded the man in custody until June 4th next.

Sgt John Kelleher said at a previous sitting of the court that the identity of the defendant was cross checked through fingerprint analysis.

Sgt Kelleher said that the fingerprints matched for six names in France and 21 identities in the UK.

“He has not provided any information on his identity in Ireland. We don’t know who he is. So how can we deal with it? This man has not given any information – documents or anything,”

Burke said the accused gave his name as Yousoof Angelina.

He said that his client was from Syria and arrived in to Ringaskiddy in Co Cork by ferry at Ringaskiddy.

The solicitor said the man no longer had travel documents.

The judge said previously that the defendant should arrange through friends or family to obtain his passport or identifying documentation.

The defendant said that he was without family.

The charges against him relate to a to burglary at Marine Villas, Monkstown, Co Cork, on January 25 last and a burglary at Shamrock Place, Ringaskiddy, the following day.

He is also charged with stealing a bicycle at Ensign Bar, Monkstown, on January 26th, robbing another bike at another part of Monkstown and stealing one at Ringaskiddy on the same date. He is also charged with having cannabis for his own use.

He is also charged with failing to produce a valid passport or equivalent document at Togher garda station on the south side of Cork city on January 26.