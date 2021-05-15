Five countries removed from Ireland's mandatory hotel quarantine list

A member of the Irish Defence Forces escorting a person to Mandatory Hotel Quarantine

FIVE STATES HAVE been removed from Ireland’s list of designated countries for mandatory hotel quarantine

These states are:

Bermuda

Iran

Montenegro

Palestine

Serbia

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly made the announcement in a statement earlier this afternoon.

This means that travellers coming from these countries will not have to enter mandatory hotel quarantine.

The travellers are expected, however, to have a negative pre-flight test as well as complete “home quarantine” when they arrive.

There are now a total of 56 countries on Ireland’s designated list.

Last week, 12 countries were removed from the list, including Austria and Italy.

An up to date list of designated countries can be found here