New daily vaccine record set as EU signs contract for additional 1.8 billion Pfizer vaccines

THE RECORD FOR the most vaccines administered in a single day has been broken again, with over 46,000 doses administered on Thursday.

A total of 34,100 first doses were administered, bringing the total number of first doses to 1,267,167.

There were 12,978 second doses administered, to a total of 467,471 second doses.

This now brings the total number of vaccines administered since the pandemic began to 1,746,912, according to the Covid-19 data hub.

It comes as The Journal is reporting this morning that it would be possible for the HSE to hit 80% of adults vaccinated by 9 July, a week off the Government’s target.

It comes as the EU has signed a contract with Pfizer/BioNTech for at least 900 million vaccines, with the option of receiving 900 million more.

The announcement was made by European Commission president Ursula Von der Leyen on Twitter this afternoon.

Happy to announce that @EU_Commission has just approved a contract for guaranteed 900 million doses (+900 million options) with @BioNTech_Group @Pfizer for 2021-2023.



Other contracts and other vaccine technologies will follow. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) May 8, 2021

These vaccines are set to be delivered between 2021 and 2023.

Von der Leyen has said that the next step in Europe’s Covid-19 response will be to deliver booster shots as well as dealing with “possible escape variants”.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly confirmed on Twitter that he had secured cabinet approval for Ireland to be involved in the purchase of these vaccines.

Hospitalisations

As of 8pm last night, there are now 111 patients in hospital being treated for Covid-19, according to the HSE’s Daily Operation Update.

Both the Mater Hospital and Tallaght Hospital are treating 13 Covid-19 patients, with Mullingar Hospital, Naas Hospital, St James’s Hospital and University Hospital Limerick treating eight each.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

There are currently 34 patients in ICU, with 26 of these patients receiving ventilated care.

Eight of the ICU patients are receiving care in St James’s Hospital, with the Mater Hospital treating five.

HSE chief Paul Reid says that it is encouraging to see the drops in hospitalised patients after the huge numbers in hospital and ICU earlier this year.

Reid says that both the public’s adherence to the public health guidance and the vaccination programme is working to reduce hospitalisations.

“We now have a proven & winning combination, the vaccination programme & public support for public health measures,” said Reid on Twitter.