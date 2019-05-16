'We are here for all the women whose names we do not know and for whom no inquest was ever held'

CLARE DALY PAID an emotional tribute to women who died as the result of medical misadventure last night, as the Dáil debated legislation that would make inquests into maternal deaths mandatory.

The Coroners (Amendment) Bill 2018, put forward by government, includes this requirement. Daly has previously campaigned for this.

The legislation was passed by the Dáil and will now to go the Seanad.

“We are here to throw down the gauntlet to the HSE that we are not going to accept another family being put through this trauma or being stonewalled by a litigation obsessed health service,” the Independents 4 Change TD said.

We need and want a health system that works for women and their families; a health system that does not compound the families’ suffering by denying, defending and covering up in the face of the most devastating tragedy. This is why we need mandatory open disclosure and mandatory inquests.

