This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Thursday 16 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We are here for all the women whose names we do not know and for whom no inquest was ever held'

The Independents 4 Change TD was speaking as the Dáil passed legislation which would make inquests into maternal deaths mandatory.

By Nicky Ryan Thursday 16 May 2019, 11:52 AM
1 hour ago 2,757 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4637320

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

Subscribe for more videos

CLARE DALY PAID an emotional tribute to women who died as the result of medical misadventure last night, as the Dáil debated legislation that would make inquests into maternal deaths mandatory.

The Coroners (Amendment) Bill 2018, put forward by government, includes this requirement. Daly has previously campaigned for this.

The legislation was passed by the Dáil and will now to go the Seanad.

“We are here to throw down the gauntlet to the HSE that we are not going to accept another family being put through this trauma or being stonewalled by a litigation obsessed health service,” the Independents 4 Change TD said.

We need and want a health system that works for women and their families; a health system that does not compound the families’ suffering by denying, defending and covering up in the face of the most devastating tragedy. This is why we need mandatory open disclosure and mandatory inquests.

Watch the video above for more.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie