Sunday 23 May 2021
Eurovision winners deny doing cocaine in the Green Room

Footage of Måneskin singer Thomas Raggi went viral last night.

By Órla Ryan Sunday 23 May 2021, 2:31 PM
53 minutes ago 28,340 Views 22 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5445698

MEMBERS OF THE band that won the Eurovision Song Contest last night have strongly denied doing drugs in the Green Room at the event.

Footage of Måneskin singer Thomas Raggi has gone viral, with some people insinuating he snorted a line of cocaine.

Raggi was asked about the clip at a press conference after the contest and said the allegation was completely false, telling reporters “I don’t do drugs”.

Raggi said he was in fact cleaning up a broken glass. He has offered to take a drug test.

The European Broadcasting Union has released a statement this afternoon which said the organisation is “aware of the speculation surrounding the video clip”.

“The band have strongly refuted the allegations of drug use and the singer in question will take a voluntary drug test after arriving home. This was requested by them last night but could not be immediately organized by the EBU.

“The band, their management and head of delegation have informed us that no drugs were present in the Green Room and explained that a glass was broken at their table and it was being cleared by the singer.

“The EBU can confirm broken glass was found after an on site check. We are still looking at footage carefully and will update with further information in due course.”

Måneskin, a rock group from Rome, pipped France and Switzerland to clinch the main prize for Italy last night with their song Zitti E Buoni.

