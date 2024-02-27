Advertisement
Alamy Stock Photo
Investigation

Gardaí investigating discovery of man's body at residence in Dublin 8

The scene is being preserved for examination by local crime scene investigators.
0
7.0k
1 hour ago

A MAN’S BODY has been discovered at a residence in Dublin 8, gardaí have said.

The man, who was in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene after gardaí arrived at the residence on Herberton Park road this afternoon.

A Garda spokesperson said that gardaí are investigating the circumstances of the man’s death.

The scene is being preserved for examination by local crime scene investigators.

Both the state pathologist and local coroner have been notified and the results of a post-mortem examination will inform the direction of the investigation, gardaí said.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
David MacRedmond
davidmacredmond@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags