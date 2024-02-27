Gardaí investigating discovery of man's body at residence in Dublin 8

A MAN’S BODY has been discovered at a residence in Dublin 8, gardaí have said.

The man, who was in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene after gardaí arrived at the residence on Herberton Park road this afternoon.

A Garda spokesperson said that gardaí are investigating the circumstances of the man’s death.

The scene is being preserved for examination by local crime scene investigators.

Both the state pathologist and local coroner have been notified and the results of a post-mortem examination will inform the direction of the investigation, gardaí said.